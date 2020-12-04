Klaus Schwab: Humans Will be Replaced by Cyborgs Henry Makow Klaus Schwab, 82, dreams of a „new normal“ based on the Chinese model – a totalitarian „system management of human existence“. Unfortunately, he does not dream this dream alone. „Just as we humans have separated from our chimpanzee cousins, cyborgs will also separate from humans. […]Klaus Schwab: Humans Will be Replaced by Cyborgs — Truth11
Klaus Schwab: Humans Will be Replaced by Cyborgs — Truth11 Freitag, Dez 4 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 20:51