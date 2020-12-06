December 05, 2020 Mike Adams (Natural News) Today’s Situation Update (for Dec. 5th) lays out stunning details on a grand, wartime conspiracy involving Operation Warp Speed. This vaccine program to mass vaccinate U.S. military personnel is actually phase two of a CCP-engineered bioweapons attack on America that began with the release of the SARS-cov-2 coronavirus, […]Operation Warp Speed is a CCP-engineered conspiracy to cause mass vaccine casualties across the United States military | mRNA vaccines hijack the body’s cells, invading ribosomes and causing them to churn out non-human proteins which invade the blood. These proteins cause the body to attack itself in a “cytokine storm” of inflammation and autoimmune disorders, resulting in neurological damage, infertility, tissue damage and even death. — Truth11
Operation Warp Speed is a CCP-engineered conspiracy to cause mass vaccine casualties across the United States military | mRNA vaccines hijack the body’s cells, invading ribosomes and causing them to churn out non-human proteins which invade the blood. These proteins cause the body to attack itself in a “cytokine storm” of inflammation and autoimmune disorders, resulting in neurological damage, infertility, tissue damage and even death. — Truth11 Sonntag, Dez 6 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 14:34