Illuminati has been Stealing Elections Worldwide for Decades by Susan(henry… Henry Makow Illuminati has been Stealing Elections Worldwide for Decades by Susan (henrymakow.com) Well, the following certainly explains how Trudeau kept his position. These hacked and vote switching machines were employed in every country around the world to circumvent the will of the people in […]Illuminati has been Stealing Elections Worldwide for Decades — Truth11
Illuminati has been Stealing Elections Worldwide for Decades — Truth11 Montag, Dez 14 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 18:16