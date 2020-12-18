December 18, 2020 News Editors (Natural News) Doctors are now uniting against the pre planned and fabricated plandemic, which is quickly turning into a full genocidal push across the world. Over 100,000 doctors and various health professionals have now united against the government planned genocide, with the pharmaceutical giants ready to start the slaughter in […]100,000 doctors & medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine | Dr Andrew Kaufman | The vaccine is now set to kill and cripple the seniors and the uninformed in the first wave of genocide, their vaccine induced deaths and disease states will be used as the excuse to force the vaccine on everyone else, as the evil media and corrupt government will simply re-label the medical genocide as COVID-19 or something more deadly than COVID. This has been the plan the entire time — Truth11
100,000 doctors & medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine | Dr Andrew Kaufman | The vaccine is now set to kill and cripple the seniors and the uninformed in the first wave of genocide, their vaccine induced deaths and disease states will be used as the excuse to force the vaccine on everyone else, as the evil media and corrupt government will simply re-label the medical genocide as COVID-19 or something more deadly than COVID. This has been the plan the entire time — Truth11 Freitag, Dez 18 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 23:53