Only 300 asymptomatic cases in the study of nearly 10 million were discovered, and none of those tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Haynes ANALYSIS WUHAN, China, December 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A study of almost 10 million people in Wuhan, China, found that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 did not occur at all, thus undermining the […]A study of 10 million found that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 did not occur at all, thus undermining the need for lockdowns | “Huge news” for anyone who believes or perpetuates the lie that the pandemic is real | Paving the way for even the sheeple now to demand we open up everything immediately — Truth11
A study of 10 million found that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 did not occur at all, thus undermining the need for lockdowns | “Huge news” for anyone who believes or perpetuates the lie that the pandemic is real | Paving the way for even the sheeple now to demand we open up everything immediately — Truth11 Donnerstag, Dez 31 2020
UNCATEGORIZED 20:36