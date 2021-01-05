January 04, 2021 Mike Adams (Natural News) The coronavirus bioweapon, forced lockdowns and dangerous covid-19 vaccines have all been rolled out for the same purpose: To carry out mass global genocide against humanity as part of an emergency depopulation order. Election drama is merely part of the theatrical distraction from the much larger globalist agenda […]Election theater is cover for the global extermination agenda — Truth11.com
Election theater is cover for the global extermination agenda — Truth11.com Dienstag, Jan 5 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 18:25