TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT ‘COVID-19’ DOES NOT EXIST — Truth11.com

TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT ‘COVID-19’ DOES NOT EXIST Prepare For Change / Derek Knauss http://www.bitchute.com/video/9IbspR8lpNR9/ See the video here at Bitchute: CV Doesn’t Exist “AS PART OF OUR LEGAL ACTION we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on […]