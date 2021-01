2016- Mike Pence Was Accused of Murdering 51 Children and Raping 77JANUARY 1, 2021 AT 6:55 PMHenry Makow — Truth11.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbmgPmp-RWw 2016 – Landscaper Tory Smith Accused Indiana Governor Mike Pence of Murdering 51 Children and Raping 77 Illuminati Abuse Children for Demonic PowerCarolyn Hamlett – A Victim’s MemoirUnderground Bases Where Children are Abused Chidren Released from Underground Bases Fiona Barnett – Satanic Black Magic Rules the World Vicki Pollen – Jewish Insider Described Child […]