According To CDC Statistics, U.S. On Pace To Euthanize 1,000 Per Week With COVID Vaccines Tap News / Weaver According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a database co-managed by the CDC and FDA that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines — over just a two-week period from the end of December […]According To CDC Statistics, U.S. On Pace To Euthanize 1,000 Per Week With COVID Vaccines | Do not get the v accine and protect other in hour family and make sure they don’t get it either! | Stop the Genocide — Truth11.com
According To CDC Statistics, U.S. On Pace To Euthanize 1,000 Per Week With COVID Vaccines | Do not get the v accine and protect other in hour family and make sure they don’t get it either! | Stop the Genocide — Truth11.com Donnerstag, Jan 28 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 10:24