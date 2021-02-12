Before it’s news.com Freedom Fighter In politics, NOTHING happens by accident.If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way. COVID-19 was planned and released to cause an economic shift that resulted in global and structural changes. Unfortunately, it does NOT look like the World Health Organization (WHO) or The Lancet COVID-19 Commission is going to […]COVID-19 Vaccine = A Crime Against Humanity — Truth11.com
COVID-19 Vaccine = A Crime Against Humanity — Truth11.com Freitag, Feb 12 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 16:41