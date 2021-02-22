Smoking gun: Fauci states COVID PCR test has fatal flaw; confession from the “beloved” expert of experts Jon Rappoport / Jon Rappoport The COVID PCR test is a complete fraud by Jon Rappoport February 22, 2021 (To join our email list, click here.) This article is part of my current series on the COVID PCR […]The COVID PCR test is a complete fraud | Fauci the Genocidal Fraud states COVID PCR test has fatal flaw — Truth11.com
The COVID PCR test is a complete fraud | Fauci the Genocidal Fraud states COVID PCR test has fatal flaw — Truth11.com Montag, Feb 22 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 18:40