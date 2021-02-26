Truth-Telling Journalism Banned from Big Media Reports Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman) On major domestic and geopolitical issues, managed news misinformation and disinformation alone are featured — by the NYT and other establishment media. On all things seasonal flu-renamed covid, mass-jabbing, and related issues, they exclusively publish state-approved fake news rubbish about […]Since flu was renamed covid last year, unprecedented harm was inflicted on countless millions of people. Western mass media are complicit in the greatest ever public health crime against humanity. They should be prosecuted and held accountable for their endless mass deception campaign — Truth11.com
