“Over the course of this pandemic I have often wished that Hans Rosling was still alive. For those who are unaware, he was a medical doctor and a professor at Karolinska Institutet who had a particular interest in global health and development. In 2012, Time magazine declared him one of the 100 most influential people…Two Leading Swedish Health Experts Explain That COVID Lockdowns Have Killed Millions of People — Collective Evolution
Two Leading Swedish Health Experts Explain That COVID Lockdowns Have Killed Millions of People — Collective Evolution Dienstag, Mrz 2 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 21:06