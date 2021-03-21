Physician: Informed Consent For COVID Vaccine Requires Full Disclosure Of Risk & Liability, And Here It Is | If you have read and understood this …
Physician: Informed Consent For COVID Vaccine Requires Full Disclosure Of Risk & Liability, And Here It Is | If you have read and understood this article, and the warnings in all the scientific studies linked, you can now see that taking the COVID injection is an act of extreme and reckless self-destruction. As a physician, I strongly advise against this vaccine, regardless of brand, for everyone, without exception
— Weiterlesen truth11.com/2021/03/21/physician-informed-consent-for-covid-vaccine-requires-full-disclosure-of-risk-liability-and-here-it-is/
Physician: Informed Consent For COVID Vaccine Requires Full Disclosure Of Risk & Liability, And Here It Is | If you have read and understood this … Sonntag, Mrz 21 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 17:10