Porn „Stars“ are Bruised, Drugged Prostitutes — Truth11.com

Porn “Stars” are Bruised, Drugged Prostitutes Henry Makow (Shelley Lubben, left, exposed the porn industry.) Ex-porn star Shelly Lubben calls it the “final frontier of satan” contaminating all who watch. by David R (Revised from Feb 22, 2010) (HenryMakow.com) WARNING!! DISTURBING MATERIAL Shelley Lubben believed she was ready to shoot her first porn film. She […]