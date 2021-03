3,964 DEAD 162,610 Injuries In Europe from Covid Vaccines | European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines ” — Truth11.com

3,964 DEAD 162,610 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines” Tap News / Weaver by Brian Shilhavy Editor, Health Impact News The European database of suspected drug reaction reports, EudraVigilance, is now tracking reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.” Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database: This […]