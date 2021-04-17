What Happened: Earlier this week, Florida’s education commissioner directed all schools to drop mask mandates for the next school year because, according to him, they are not necessary and can simply be an optional measure for students and parents. According to him, mask policies “do not impact the spread of the virus” and they “may impede instruction”…Florida Education Minister Urges Schools To Drop Mask Mandates — Collective Evolution
