Report & Op-ed | Ramola D | June 7, 2021 Unreported by mainstream media, a recent Memorandum of Understanding signed between the US DOD (Department of Defense) and DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) suggests a concerning focus and expansion of the US government’s current orientation and fixation on “future public health emergencies.” “On…From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines — The EveryDay Concerned Citizen
From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines — The EveryDay Concerned Citizen Dienstag, Jun 8 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 00:43