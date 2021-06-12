SHOCKING NEW EVIDENCE CHINA DELIBERATELY SPREAD THE VIRUS: Chinese military scientists already filed a patent for a vaccine in February 2020! — Leo Zagami

Please help keep this website going by making a small donation in support of Leo’s work through Fundly: https://fundly.com/leo-lyon-zagami-channel or Paypal:https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/leozagamishow Article by Leo Zagami A Chinese military scientist, Zhou Yusen, who died under mysterious circumstances in May of last year, had already filed a patent for a vaccine against Covid-19 as early as February 2020. This…