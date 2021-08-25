Report | Ramola D | August 24, 2021 Numerous doctors have recently cautioned the public on two counts related to the sterilizing of humanity, a concept difficult to grasp for those who have not yet looked into the stark fact–not “conspiracy-theory”–of depopulation-agenda aka Population Control history, littered in a number of documents, agreements, and strategies…Mass Sterilization (and Deaths) of Children and Youth with Toxin-Laden COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines is Underway; Doctors Plead for a Halt: Pregnant Women and Children Must NOT Get the Vaccine — The EveryDay Concerned Citizen
