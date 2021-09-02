Unter dem Titel „WHO untersucht Mu. Weitere Corona-Variante: Impfstoffe weniger wirksam?“ erfährt man am 1.9. auf t‑online.de: »Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) hat eine weitere Corona-Variante als „Variante von Interesse“ eingestuft. Die auch als Mu bezeichnete Variante B.1.621 weise Mutationen auf, die auf eine mögliche Resistenz gegen Impfstoffe hindeuten könnten, teilte die WHO am Dienstag mit. Erstmals aufgetreten…Echt jetzt: WHO hat Mu-Mutante entdeckt — Corona Doks
