Download Dr. Duke and Dr. Slattery to demonstrated Israeli connection to 9-11. This is what is important. All this business about energy rays and holograms is a giant distraction and very tiresome. How can we ever beat these Jews if we get bogged down in this malarkey!   Check out Dr. Duke’s Bitchute and BRAND…

At 20th Anniversary of 9-11 — Israel’s fingerprints are all over the most deadly terrorist attack in American history!! — David Duke.com
 