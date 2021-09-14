DownloadDr. Duke and Andy Hitchcock discuss the Jewish role in creating Antifa as well as the Jewish role in harassing people who have been attacked by Antifa, such as Dr. Michael Hill and Richard Spencer. Check out Dr. Duke’s Bitchute and BRAND NEW Odysee acounts. Here are a couple of recent videos: Dr…Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK – On Charlottesville, Jewish Antifa & the Real Truth of Jewish Treachery in 9-11! — David Duke.com
Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK – On Charlottesville, Jewish Antifa & the Real Truth of Jewish Treachery in 9-11! — David Duke.com Dienstag, Sep 14 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 19:18