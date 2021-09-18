Do you see how The Powers That Be distract US with so much manufactured melodrama?! Truly, it’s non-stop sensationalized hype since the Mainstream Media was first created in order to divert our attention from the unceasing crime waves washing over the entire planet. N.B. As always, we don’t even know if this story is real. …The whole world is being terrorized by OPERATION COVID-19 & traumatized by the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda and yet this is the top headline on Google News—AGAIN! — SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
The whole world is being terrorized by OPERATION COVID-19 & traumatized by the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda and yet this is the top headline on Google News—AGAIN! — SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary Samstag, Sep 18 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 18:00