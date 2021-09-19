Was it all a PLAN? *Decide for yourself* Submitted by Harold Saive “Dreadds” Control behavior through activating-deactivating neurons with a vaccine Combined Optogenetic and Chemogenetic Control of Neurons Optogenetics provides an array of elements for specific biophysical control, while designer chemogenetic receptors provide a minimally invasive method to control circuits in vivo by peripheral injection.…Luciferase and Vaccine-induced Mind Control (Video) — SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
Luciferase and Vaccine-induced Mind Control (Video) — SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary Sonntag, Sep 19 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 15:26