Download Dr. Duke and Andy Hitchcock talk about a range of subjects including the latest leak email that secretely proposes even more draconian lockdowns in the future as well as universal requirements of prisoner-style bracelots as well as full speed ahead on the vaccine mandates after the current lull in cases! The medical establishment has…Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK on leaked plan to have prisoner-style bracelets and never-ending Vaccines for EVERYONE! — David Duke.com
Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK on leaked plan to have prisoner-style bracelets and never-ending Vaccines for EVERYONE! — David Duke.com Dienstag, Okt 5 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 20:52