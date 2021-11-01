DownloadThis is one hell of a show that is perfect for Halloween Weekend. You will find that truth is stranger than Halloween fiction. Worse than any horror movie monster is the face and devilish soul of the Zionist Devil Bourla, the greatest mass murderer in the history of mankind? Here also is a…Dr Duke and Dr Slattery – Covid Vaccines in just 10 months have killed more people than all the billions of vaccinations in the last 30 years: combined! — David Duke.com
Dr Duke and Dr Slattery – Covid Vaccines in just 10 months have killed more people than all the billions of vaccinations in the last 30 years: combined! — David Duke.com Montag, Nov 1 2021
UNCATEGORIZED 07:59