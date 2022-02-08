Report | Ramola D | Feb 7, 2022 PART I – IT’S NO LONGER EDUCATED TO GET VACCINATED, A SERIES ON THE FALSE PROMISE OF VACCINES As the very dark WHO-CDC-WEF COVID plandemic and scamdemic agenda continues to roll out worldwide, with countries continuing to push the dangerous and lethal COVID vaccines now found to…All Vaccines Carry Dangerous Poisons, COVID Vaccines Filled with Mega Poisons: Check the Known Toxins and Found Ingredients Both — The EveryDay Concerned Citizen
All Vaccines Carry Dangerous Poisons, COVID Vaccines Filled with Mega Poisons: Check the Known Toxins and Found Ingredients Both — The EveryDay Concerned Citizen Dienstag, Feb 8 2022
UNCATEGORIZED 09:29