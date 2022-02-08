(Natural News) Law enforcement in Canada is reportedly breaking the law, ironically enough, by interfering with the Freedom Convoy of truckers protesting Canada’s new mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” policies. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has warned that Ottawa Police are breaking the law by attempting to intimidate or arrest people for bringing food……Ottawa police ban bringing supplies to trucker Freedom Convoy – no soup for you! — NaturalNews.com
Ottawa police ban bringing supplies to trucker Freedom Convoy – no soup for you! — NaturalNews.com Dienstag, Feb 8 2022
UNCATEGORIZED 10:48