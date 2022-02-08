Virus that causes COVID-19 has NEVER been isolated in a lab – Drs Lee Merritt and Tom Cowan explain — NaturalNews.com

(Natural News) Drs. Lee Merritt and Tom Cowan believe that SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), has never actually been isolated and genetically sequenced despite claims from health authorities all over the world. They came to this conclusion when Cowan appeared on Merritt’s Brighteon.TV show, “Merritt Medical Hour,” on February 2. “Here’s the fact which every……