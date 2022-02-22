UNCATEGORIZED haunebu7 15:21

The Great Year = 25.920 Years = 432 x 60

Earth travels 6° around the axial precession of the equinox in 432 Years

The 12 Zodiacs x 360 = 4.320

the Sun has a radius of 432.690Miles (6 x 6 x 6) x 2 = 432

the Speed of Light is approx.186.000Miles per Second. 432 x 432 = 186.624

12 Hours = 43.200 Seconds

the Earth has a Radius of 3.960Miles 66 x 6 = 396

396 – (60 + 60 + 60) = 216

the Moon has a Diameter of 2.160Miles = 6 x 6 x 6

angular Axis of Earth is 23.4°. 90° – 23.4° = 66.6°

216 + (6 + 6 + 6) = 234

666 – 432 = 234

the numbers 1 thru 36 adds up to 666

666 is the 36th Triangular Number